School celebrates winning national award recognition

Headteacher Simon Arnold (centre) with fellow staff members senior leader Faye Billingsley and Deputy Headteacher Paul Lane celebrate with pupils after Oak Meadow Primary School was awarded Primary School of the Year 2023

Oak Meadow Primary School from Ashmore Park in Wolverhampton was awarded the title of Primary School of the Year 2023 at the Education Awards, which were held at Millennium Point in Birmingham.

The awards event on Friday, July 7 recognised the best schools, teachers and other education facilities across the region and saw Oak Meadow shortlisted for the Primary School award, having already been ranked in the top five schools following the shortlisting process.

The Primary School of the Year award was given for the most outstanding primary education establishment, with judges looking for evidence of how the school works as an establishment on its own and within the community that it is part of.

The award was accepted on behalf of the school by Deputy Headteacher Paul Lane, who dedicated the accolade to the Oak Meadow Family.

He said: "This achievement is an acknowledgement of the hard work and dedication given by everyone who is part the Oak Meadow Family and great recognition for our outstanding children."

The judging panel said it acknowledged a wide variety of achievements at the school including its innovative approach towards teaching and learning, whole school leadership and management and curriculum standards and pupil outcomes.

It also praised the outstanding impact on children’s learning, their aspirational outlook and their creative growth from innovations such as the ‘A Million Dreams’ week were also cited as areas of excellence as the school continually aims to develop and nurture pupils’ knowledge, skills and talents.

Headteacher Simon Arnold (Headteacher) expressed his admiration and thanks for everyone who had played their part in the school receiving the award.

He said: "The hard work of all adults at our school and their willingness to go above and beyond is a true inspiration to be part of every day.

"This award recognises all governors, site and office staff, kitchen and lunchtime supervisors and our cleaning team as well as our fantastic teachers, members of support staff and senior leadership team who all work with an unwavering desire for every child at Oak Meadow to achieve their very best."

The award also recognises Oak Meadow’s strength in community relationships and how this is integral in the values and ethos of the school.