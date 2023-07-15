Staffordshire primary school receives 'good' Ofsted rating

Children from Gnosall St Lawrence school

In their report published recently, inspectors concluded Gnosall St Lawrence CoE Primary Academy, which was previously inspected in 2018, continues to be a good school.

They were greeted with 'marvellous manners and friendly smiles' which 'are second nature to pupils' when they visited the school

Inspectors found its pupils 'embrace the school values of perseverance, kindness and responsibility', with staff providing a warm and safe environment that 'sets the tone for the school day and reflects leaders' strong emphasis on nurture'.

Leaders have created a 'broad and ambitious curriculum' which has reading at its heart. They make it clear to teachers what should be taught and when, from early years through to Year 6, and make sure staff have regular access to training and support, ensuring they 'have the expertise to deliver the curriculum well'.

Teachers have a firm understanding of what pupils know and what they need to improve on, using this information 'effectively' to check for gaps in pupils' knowledge and make appropriate adaptations to the curriculum. As a result, the curriculum meets the needs of pupils, including those with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND).

Headteacher Kirsten Sweet said: "We are delighted that our Ofsted report describes so many of the strengths of our school, particularly the happiness of our pupils and their confidence in their learning, and the incredible dedication of our staff.