Norton Canes High School, Cannock, has honoured their ex-biology teacher and now exam officer, Ian Garfield, from Lichfield, for his 50 years of dedicated service to education.

A surprise party was held in the school’s hall while the new sixth form room has been named the Garfield post-16 centre.

The former teacher, who started working at the school in September 1973, now works at the school as an exam officer, continuing his legacy in education.

Ms Whyman continued: “Everyone had a chance to congratulate him on his many years of hard work. He was really quite touched. Ian isn’t normally an outwardly emotional person, but I think he welled up.

“It really made our week to help celebrate the amazing occasion, It was really nice, we had some food and some lovely cake as well, it was a good day.”

Ian’s family also helped to organise the surprise event, with a personalised cake being made in the teacher’s honour.

Teacher Ian Garfield has clocked up fifty years at Norton Canes High School. He is pictured with wife Shirley next to the centre at the school that has been named after him

Ian Garfield, 71, from Lichfield, said: “It was really overwhelming, it was such a surprise, I really wasn’t expecting it. I have been so fortunate to have been there for so long with so many lovely people.

“It’s such a lovely place to work and I have had many lovely years working there. The plaque was wonderful, It was honestly such a great surprise.”

The biology teacher’s history was remembered in a presentation held at the school, where Mr Garfield’s students shared stories and appreciation for the teacher’s lessons.

Mr Garfield continued: “Lots of people who I taught have gone on to continue in the field of biology, seeing your students grow is honestly one of the best things about teaching.