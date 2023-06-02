Stourbridge students don pants and hats and raise hundreds of pounds for charity

Students hosted a Pants n Hats to Leukaemia charity event

Old Swinford Hospital hosted the ‘Pants 'n' Hats to Leukaemia’ charity event, raising £473.21.

Interact, the school’s student-led charitable society, organised the event for Leukaemia UK.

Pupils and staff sported fetching accessories of pants or hats on their heads and over their trousers, donating £1 to take part.

Dr Jane McGee, psychology teacher, who helped organise the event, said: “The Interact team have led the way in enthusing and encouraging students and staff, creating a buzz and excitement about school with ‘Pants n Hats to Leukaemia’.

"As a teacher, it's a joy to see students happily stepping out of their comfort zone for a good cause.

"Learning the importance of giving from a young age teaches kids to use what they have to help others.