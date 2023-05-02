Some schools closed as teachers join picket line for latest industrial action

In March NEU members took part in general strike action in Wolverhampton

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) including those working at sixth-form colleges are striking for the fifth time so far this year.

Those with pickets at the gate this morning include West Walsall E-ACT Academy, in Primley Avenue, Alumwell; St Gregory's Catholic Primary, in Park Road, Smethwick; and Kingsmead School, in Kings Avenue, Hednesford.

While a demonstration is due to be held in Birmingham's Centenary Square.

Teachers do not have to say in advance if they are striking, and there are no rules about when parents must be told about closures.