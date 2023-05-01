Wyre Forest teacher training centre praised by Ofsted inspectors

SCITT director Fay Green with trainee Lauren Key

In the latest inspection of the Stourport-based SCITT (School Centred Initial Teacher Training), they reported that many trainees find employment within the partner schools because headteachers see the “quality of trainees” that complete the programme.

The centre provides a one-year mix of centre-based teacher training with placements across 16 primary and secondary schools, leading to a Post Graduate Certificate of Education, needed to apply for teaching posts.

The inspectors re-affirmed the SCITT’s “good” rating from 2016, saying: “Leaders work effectively with schools across the partnership. School leaders are actively involved in the SCITT. They recognise the quality of the trainees that it produces.”

The report said: “Trainees are proud to be part of this supportive and close-knit partnership. They feel respected and valued and appreciate that staff want them to thrive and flourish.”

It added that leaders should now ensure all trainees learn well about subject curricular thinking, that all their targets have clarity and that quality assurance systems have capacity to consistently build excellence.

The SCITT is part of the Severn Academies Educational Trust (SAET) and is the longest-established provider of its kind in Worcestershire.

Its director, Fay Green, appointed in September 2021, said: “I am delighted for our team that Ofsted recognised the strength of our programme and the quality of our trainee graduates.”