Two city schools join academy trusts in education shake-up

King's Church of England School on Regis Road

Ministers this week unveiled measures aimed at improving outcomes in schools in disadvantaged areas, including an expansion of the academies programme.

As part of the plans, Tettenhall Wood School will become an academy, while King's Church of England School will become a sponsored academy within the Stafford-based Three Spires Trust.

It came as the Government awarded Sandwell Council £2,918,000 and Walsall Council £2,776,000 to drive up standards after both areas were designated Priority Education Investment Areas.

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson said: "Every child deserves a high quality education no matter where they grow up.

"Academies are at the heart of our ambition to drive sustained improvements in all schools and transform children’s educational outcomes for the better.

"They enable the strongest leaders to take responsibility for supporting more schools and ensure that children benefit from a strong, supportive family of schools that can deliver a broad and ambitious curriculum.

"That’s why I am delighted that Wolverhampton King's Church of England and Tettenhall Wood School will both benefit from this. I look forward to continuing to work with them both as they benefit from the new status."

Tettenhall Wood School, which is on Regis Road, applied for academy status last year after unveiling plans to enter into a partnership with Amethyst Academies Trust, which already has Aldersley High School, Moreton School and Penn Hall School on its books.

King's, also on Regis Road, will be the second city school to be taken over by Three Spires Trust, which is also home to St Peter’s Collegiate Academy.