Nursery showered with praise by Ofsted

Children at Sandbank Nursery

Sandbank Nursery School, in Elmore Row, was awarded the highest possible rating of ‘outstanding’ following a two-day inspection of the services provided.

Government inspectors hailed the quality of education, the behaviour and attitudes of the children, their personal development and the leadership and management of the nursery.

Executive headteacher, Dawn Kelly said she was “delighted” with the outcome.

She said: “The report reflects the hard work and commitment of the staff team and the valuable support of Sandbank families. I am pleased that Ofsted recognised that governors, staff and families want the best for every child. We are all proud of the children who showed that Sandbank is a brilliant place to be.”

In their report, inspectors said: “Leaders have planned an ambitious curriculum that is carefully structured and sequenced. They ensure that staff have the training and resources they need to deliver it effectively.

“Children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are given the highest priority. They receive the care and support they need to be successful in school and their needs are accurately identified.

“A wealth of exciting and stimulating activities interest and motivate children. For example, children enjoy singing songs and rhymes. Outside, children learn and practise new skills such as cycling and climbing. The forest school provides opportunities to explore nature.”

The Ofsted report comes as a valued staff member is saying farewell to children and staff at Sandbank Nursery School after working there for 43 years.

Christine has worked for 6 head teachers, had 7 Ofsted inspections and has seen three generations of families come through the school. She has held numerous positions including teaching, health and safety officer and even the mini-bus driver.

Wishing her well Mrs Kelly said: “The contribution Christine has made to the community of Sandbank is enormous. She knows the families, the children and the extended families better than anyone.