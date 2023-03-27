Parents raise £10,000 for better learning facilities at village primary school

Headteacher Mokshuda Begum (right) and Hayley Tarbet with pupils in the school’s Learning Loft

The small group of PTA members at Far Forest Lea Memorial CE Primary Academy have amassed funds for more books, art aprons, glockenspiels, a play stage and reading shed.

The Bewdley Community Arts Foundation donated £300 to the school to buy the glockenspiels and art aprons and Rock Parish Council has given more than £700, which together with £300 of the PTA’s own fundraising, means the school’s bookshelves are overflowing with a wide range of books.

They have also obtained more than £3,000 from Severn Trent Water for a play stage and reading shed.

Hayley Tarbet, PTA treasurer, said: “We have worked hard to secure this funding and are so very grateful to these organisations who have listened to our needs and responded with such generosity.”

Mokshuda Begum, head of school, praised the PTA, adding: “The PTA are passionate about our school and work incredibly hard to ensure our children have the best of everything.