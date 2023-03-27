'Nurturing and inclusive’ primary school handed 'good' rating by Ofsted

Pupils are joined by, left, Katy Kent, CEO of the St Bartholomew's CE Multi Academy Trust, and right, headteacher Louise de Graaff, to celebrate All Saints’ CE Primary School’s good Ofsted rating

All Saints’ CE Primary School in Trysull has been handed the rating by Ofsted, following an inspection in January.

Inspectors found that pupils ‘love attending’ the school and that ‘mutual respect and kindness are part of everyday life’ at All Saints’.

Pupils 'thrive in the family atmosphere' of the school and embody its Christian values of respect, friendship, forgiveness, trust and perseverance, speaking confidently with inspectors about the importance of equality, tolerance and fairness, Ofsted said.

Leaders were said to have developed an 'ambitious curriculum' that is fully accessible for all pupils and carefully structured to support the teaching of mixed age classes.

Teachers were described as having good subject knowledge and regularly check pupils' understanding to make sure any gaps in knowledge are closed as quickly as possible.

Inspectors described the behaviour of pupils to be 'delightful', with 'courtesy and manners commonplace'.

They were also found to be keen to take on extra responsibilities in the school, such as representing their peers as house captains, or supporting extra-curricular experiences.

In their report, inspectors judged the overall effectiveness of the school to be good, with the school also rated good in each of the five inspection areas – quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; leadership and management and early years provision.

Headteacher Louise de Graaff said: “I am thrilled with the outcome of the inspection and believe that it reflects the hard work of the pupils and the dedication of the staff.

"I am proud of all of the children at All Saints’ who are a credit to their families and the school.

"I believe that the future is bright for the whole of the All Saints’ community which will continue to go from strength to strength.”