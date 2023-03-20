Podcast hosted by students with autism from Wolverhampton school up for global award

TWS Sports Podcast hosts Thomas Watkins and Alyssa Dunn with Tettenhall Wood School Teacher Adam Millichip and Walsall manager Michael Flynn

The TWS Sports Podcast was launched in 2021 by Thomas Watkins and Alyssa Dunn from Tettenhall Wood School.

And it has been nominated for Best Equality and Social Impact at the Sports Podcast Awards, after taking home first-place last year.

Adam Millichip, outreach teacher and PE lead at the Regis Road school, said: "This is an incredible achievement for our students and Tettenhall Wood School.

"Thomas and Alyssa have been working so hard this year and have dedicated a lot of their time to improving the podcast, developing new skills and helping the podcast to grow.

"We are up against some brilliant podcasts from around the world, so to be shortlisted is an incredible achievement.

"But as always, we want to go one better and win the award once again so we would love it if people could give us their vote."

The children interview different guests on each episode, including Harry Redknapp, Walsall manager Michael Flynn and former Wolves stars Conor Coady and Dave Edwards.

Councillor Chris Burden, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for education, skills and work, said: "The podcast is an excellent innovation by Tettenhall Wood School, showing just what their pupils are capable of.