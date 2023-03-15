Ormiston Academies Trust nominated for three prestigious MAT awards

Ormiston Academies Trust CEO Nick Hudson

The Trust, which runs Ormiston Forge Academy, Cradley Heath, Ormiston Sandwell Community Academy, Oldbury and Ormiston Shelfield Academy, Walsall, has been recognised for its work in local communities and improving sustainability.

The Trust's #WeWill programme which saw 9,000 pupils across the country take part in social action projects has led it to be nominated for the Community Trust of the Year at the education awards.

The Trust has also been nominated for the Growth and Impact award, after adding for more schools to its ranks.

OAT has also been nominated for Environmental Trust of the Year for reducing its carbon footprint as a result of the action taken to understand consumption, change cultural behaviour to reduce energy usage, and use green technology to be more efficient with building and operations.

Each academy has a designated Eco-lead to support them to make sustainable decisions.

The winners will be announced at the award show on June 29.

Nick Hudson, CEO of Ormiston Academies Trust, said: “I am so thrilled the Trust’s work in supporting our communities, having an impact on the environment, and committing to positive growth has been recognised in this way.

“These nominations are truly a testament to the hard work of our dedicated staff, and reflect our Trust-wide commitment to both enhancing the educational opportunities we are providing our students, and leaving a positive mark on the communities we serve."