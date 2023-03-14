Walsall pupil celebrates after being offered scholarship to top private school

Shaan Dulay

Shaan Dulay, 10, who is a student at Hydesville Tower School, has been offered the prestigious Winston Churchill Scholarship from Harrow School, named after the past alumni.

He also achieved well over the qualifying 11+ scores for entry into Birmingham and Walsall grammar schools and has also been offered an academic scholarship at Hydesville Senior School.

Shaan has chosen Harrow, saying it is a ‘dream come true’ as for him, it's his 'perfect school'.

He will join the boarding school in year nine, remaining at Hydesville Tower School until then.

Harrow’s Winston Churchill Scholarship is given to a child who 'demonstrates the characteristics of personal courage, wide-ranging thinking, a global outlook and who may one day change the world for the better'.

Shaan is a keen environmentalist and eco-friendly blogger.

At the age of nine he was chosen as the first ever young ambassador for Birmingham & Black Country Wildlife Trust.

He is a youth eco-committee member for Eco-Schools England.

Last year, he was named 'Hero of 2022' by the current affairs magazine, The Week Junior, for his efforts in standing up for a cleaner, greener future.

Shaan is also part of the Hall of Fame for the BBC’s Regenerators Bitesize.

His parents, Baljinder and Onkar Dulay, said the family wanted to show with Shaan’s success that ‘nothing is impossible’.

They said: "As parents we have always been proud of Shaan's achievements, regardless of what he participates in. This scholarship he has been awarded at Harrow School highlights his dedication, hard work, and perseverance in everything he sets his mind to.

"We are extremely happy that his dream of attending Harrow, a world-renowned school has come true.