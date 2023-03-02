Notification Settings

Ogley Hay Nursery School retains Ofsted outstanding rating for third year in a row

By Adam Smith

Published:

Staff at Ogley Hay Nursery School, Brownhills, are celebrating after retaining its outstanding Ofsted status for the third time.

Mason Hannan, Theo Pugh, Gina Tsang with headteacher Margaret Turley, Seydou Mbaye, Isabella Burke and Darcey Raye Blewitt.
Inspectors praised the contribution made by the highly qualified team of professionals to the children and families of Brownhills.

The report said: “Leaders prioritise working in partnership with children and their families."

The school has recently developed a Nurture provision to enable inclusive access to the school’s curriculum.

“The highly effective Nurture provision is an example of how Ogley Hay Nursery goes above and beyond to support children with additional needs and leaders are highly ambitious for all children."

The inspectors recognised the staff’s knowledge of all children and how the aspirational curriculum supports their individual learning.

“Leaders have planned an ambitious, well-sequenced curriculum which is highly aspirational for all pupils.”

Headteacher Margaret Turley said: “ I am delighted that the inspectors recognised the hard working and dedicated staff team and the partnership we have with children and their families.”

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

