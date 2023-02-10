Cannock Primary School enjoys fruits of Cash for Schools win

Children from Longford Primary Academy are pictured enjoying their playground equipment purchased through the Express & Star's Cash for Schools competition

One of our winners in last year’s Express & Star competition was Longford Primary Academy in Cannock, which received £2,000. The school decided to spend the cash on outdoor gym equipment which is helping to keep the children fit and healthy.

Michelle Davis, finance and administration officer at the school, said: “The money was a fantastic boost to our funds and helped contribute to the development of our playgrounds. Since winning the money we have installed outdoor gym equipment including a climbing wall, learning den, stages and reading chairs.

“The children love their new playgrounds and lunchtimes are far more active now that they have the chance to get to use all this exciting new equipment. It certainly helps to keep our pupils fit and healthy.”

This year the Cash For Schools competition is being sponsored by Dudley Building Society in association with KUKA, a global automation corporation. Both are excited to find out what each school would spend the money on.

Michelle said: “We were all thrilled when we found out we had won – there was such excitement at the school when we were presented with the big cheque from the Express & Star. We are definitely entering the competition again this year and, if we win, we would put the money towards enrichment opportunities for the children, as the cost of living crisis has put up the cost of coaches and visits.”

Express & Star’s editor-in-chief Martin Wright said it was great to see that Longford Primary Academy School had put the money towards new outdoor gym equipment.

“Exercising regularly is important for children for a number of reasons,” said Martin. “Not only does it improve their fitness, but we also know that children sleep better and have improved performance at school. It is fantastic when we see a school focusing on health and fitness, and so we are thrilled that Longford Primary Academy has put the Cash For Schools money towards new outdoor equipment.

“We have already received dozens of requests from schools to join in this year’s Cash For Schools competition. We would urge every school that is interested to get in touch with us as soon as possible to ensure they don’t miss out. As the saying goes, you’ve got to be in it to win it.”

To be in with a chance of winning don’t forget to register your school by Friday, February 10. All participating schools will be featured in the Express & Star on Wednesday, March 1, along with the first token.