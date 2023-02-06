Pelsall pupils enjoy Cash for Schools windfall

St Michael's School, Pelsall, showing what they spent the money on from the Express & Star Cash For Schools competition. Pictured front is Miley-Nel Davies with her friends in the outdoor Afternoon nursery

One of last year’s winners was St Michael’s Primary School in Pelsall, which was presented with £1,000 after children and teachers collected tokens in the Express & Star.

The school has used the money to create new outdoor spaces and buy play equipment that can be used by the whole school.

Lizzy Morris, early years lead at the school, said the nursery’s outdoor area has been enhanced thanks to the Cash For Schools money.

“We split the money between two projects and used half as a contribution towards a new nursery garden,” she said. “It has really enhanced our early years’ provision with a safe and pleasant environment where the nursery children can play. The project has been a real team effort as we had lots of support from volunteers across the community in Pelsall. Together we have managed to create a fantastic space with plants, seating areas and play equipment for the youngest children at our school.

“The other half of the money has gone towards buying outdoor play equipment that can be used by the whole school. This includes bats, balls, bean bags and cones, which make break times for the children more active and enjoyable.”

This year the Cash For Schools competition is being sponsored by Dudley Building Society in association with KUKA, a global automation corporation. Both are looking forward to hearing what each school would spend the money on.

Lizzy said: “We were thrilled when we found out we’d won the Cash For Schools money. Children, parents and staff pulled together to collect as many tokens as possible and we had a lot of support from the local community. We will definitely be applying again this year for the competition and will be keeping our fingers crossed for another win.”

Martin Wright, editor-in-chief at the Express & Star said it was great to hear St Michael’s Primary School had benefited so much from their Cash For Schools win.

“It’s fantastic to hear that St Michael’s Primary School has used their winnings to help enhance the nursery children’s outdoor area, and to buy equipment for the whole school,” he said. “We know that winning schools often have a lot of support from their local community and it is great to see that St Michael’s Primary not only received support to win our competition, but also with their nursery garden project.

“We are pleased to see that requests are already pouring in from schools to join in this year’s Cash For Schools competition. We would encourage every school that wants to get involved to get in touch with us as soon as possible to ensure they don’t miss out. By signing up for the competition you are taking a step towards the chance of winning up to £5,000 for your school – just think what a difference that money could make.”

To be in with a chance of winning don’t forget to register your school by Friday, February 10. All participating schools will be featured in the Express & Star on Wednesday, March 1, along with the first token.