Mixed picture as some schools in region to close during teachers' strike

Dr Catherine Lamond and Adrian Priest, of the University and College Union (UCU)

Most borough-run and academy trust sites informed parents of closure dates in advance and have been urged by the Government to prioritise vulnerable children, children of key workers and those due to take public exams if they need to restrict attendance due to having less staff on duty.

In Walsall, Wednesday's closures include Queen Mary's High School, in Upper Forster Street, and Walsall Academy, in Lichfield Road, Bloxwich. West Walsall E-ACT Academy, in Primley Avenue, Alumwell, is also closed for most pupils, but open for GCSE pupils in Year 11.

E-ACT Academy Trust which operates a number of schools in Walsall said: "Most of our local secondary schools will only partially open. We have told our parents and families what will be happening and where schools are partially closed, we will be prioritising students taking exams this year but also pupils in vulnerable categories and those with critical worker parents, for example, NHS workers. We are also ensuring that packed lunches are available for those students who usually receive free school meals.”

Walsall Council said: "The emerging picture across Walsall appears to be that, of schools the council is aware will be affected, this will be mainly partial closures."

In Sandwell, closures include Phoenix Collegiate, in Clarkes Lane, in West Bromwich. At Sandwell Academy, in Halfords Lane, also in West Bromwich, lessons are running for Years seven, 11 and 13, while pupils in Years eight, nine, 10 and 12, were having online lessons.

Ormiston Community Academy, in Lower City Road, Oldbury, was also partially open with some pupils having lessons online.

In Dudley, St James Academy will remain open for Years eight, 10 and 11 only, but due to expected staffing levels Year seven and nine pupils learners will have access to online lessons. A trip to Bletchley Park is going ahead for Year eight pupils.

No schools which come under the Windsor Academy Trust will close. including Windsor High School and Sixth Form, in Richmond Street, Halesowen. Other trust sites are Tenterfields Primary Academy, Manor Way Primary Academy, Colley Lane Primary Academy, all in Halesowen.

Other schools include Goldsmith Primary Academy, Rivers Primary School in Blakenall, both in Walsall; Kingswinford Academy in Kingswinford, Great Wyrley Academy, in Great Wyrley and Cheslyn Hay Academy, in Cheslyn Hay.

Staffordshire County Council’s education boss Councillor Jonathan Price said: “The decision to close rests with each individual school, where staff will take into account how many people are taking part in strike action and how many pupils they can accommodate.

“Every school will have their own method of contacting parents and will have already done so, but for an overview, our school closure website will contain details of all the schools who have notified us that they are closed today, and on the days of future strikes.”

Closures in Staffordshire include Codsall Community High School, in Elliotts Lane, Codsall, where lessons are being held online. Norton Canes High School, in Burntwood Road, near Cannock, is open only for "vulnerable and critical worker pupils".