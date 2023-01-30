Wolverhampton University holding free event to encourage women to take up sport

Project lead Lee Hardwick

It follows the successful WLV Sport bid, funded by the Lottery, Sport England, and Active Black Country to encourage the uptake of females in sport.

The free event will take place on Saturday, February 25, at the university’s sports centre based at its Walsall Campus and will run from 6.30pm until 9pm.

Throughout the evening, a variety of activities will take place for attendees to discover a range of sports, learn new skills and have fun.

Women-only activities include self-defence classes, exercise classes and demonstrations as well as fun and structured sessions such as ‘get into netball’ and badminton & babble, all delivered by the university’s WLV Sport team.

Attendees will also have free access to the newly refurbished WLV Gym throughout their visit as well as enjoying entertainment by stilt walkers and free face painting.

Project lead Lee Hardwick said: “We are so pleased to have been successful in the bid to host our first female takeover event, to offer a brand-new initiative exclusively for females.

“Here at WLV Sport, we are always looking at opportunities to encourage healthy lifestyles for our students, staff and the community.

“Our female takeover event has been specifically designed for females of all ages to enjoy the sporting activities we have on offer, whilst using our state-of-the-art facilities at our Walsall Campus Sports Centre.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to try something new, get back into sport, and meet new people while keeping yourselves active.”

The event is open to female staff, students, and the community aged 14 and over. Attendees under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult."