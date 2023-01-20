New education hub planned at Sandwell College could help 'boost economy'

Sandwell College

Planning permission is being sought by the college to set up a new Satellite Education Hub on Lower High Street in Cradley Heath.

The hub would offer opportunities in areas such as construction, hair and beauty, and health and social care, as well as basic education and training in maths, English, and digital skills.

It aims to "address the barrier to economic growth" and would also enable those looking for a new career, a career change or for promotion, to secure a set of job ready skills and access to live job opportunities.

It would be open to students and the wider community, such as voluntary and charity sector organisations, to use.

The project plans to work with community groups to provide access to social, medical and other education advice and services – providing a ‘resource centre’ with Sandwell College as the anchor institution.

If approved, the new facility would be built on the site of a former car park being made available by Sandwell Council.

The hub is one of the 16 Sandwell Towns Fund Partnership projects funded by the government’s Towns Fund programme, which plans to provide opportunities for 16-18-year-olds, 19-24-year-olds not in education, employment or training, and 25 plus unemployed adults.

An exhibition showcasing drawings and images for the proposed development will be displayed at Cradley Heath Library, in Upper High Street, between Monday and February 3.

Residents are being encouraged to visit to find out more about the proposed facility and what it can offer.

For any queries regarding the proposals, contact Jason Fretter by email at jfretter@tandemprojects.co.uk