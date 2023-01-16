Wyre Forest primary school praised by Ofsted

Wolverley Sebright Primary Academy headteacher Shelley Reeves-Walters and pupils celebrating Ofsted success

They found that almost all pupils at Wolverley Sebright Primary Academy, including those with special needs, are fluent readers by year three and agreed the school should continue to be rated “good”.

Children begin learning phonics in Reception Year and inspectors said the atmosphere in lessons, especially in years five and six was “mature and scholarly”.

They found a culture where pupils behave well, achieve well and engage enthusiastically in learning, where pupils display positive attitudes, look after one another and have a range of leadership opportunities.

Inspectors said most subject leaders have identified the key knowledge, vocabulary and skills they expect pupils to know and remember and the curriculum is taught well. Staff use misconceptions – referred to as ‘marvellous mistakes’ – as an opportunity to deepen pupils’ knowledge by looking closely at what went wrong and why.

Headteacher Shelley Reeves-Walters said: “It was a pleasure to show the inspectors all the great work that goes on in our school and to receive such positive feedback from them, as we journey forward and in the wake of the challenges caused by the pandemic."