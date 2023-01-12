A stock education image.

Dudley College of Technology has a unique package of specialist part-time courses leading to qualifications, aimed at specific career skillsets from teaching to management and automotive to photography – all starting from January.

Included in the wide range of courses on offer, the college also has free training courses for anyone aged 19 or over and who lives within the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) area.

The free course offer includes: Accountancy, Management, Graphic Design, Media, Photography, Typography, Screenwriting, Health & Social Care, Teaching Assistant, Engineering, Motor Vehicle and Electric/Hybrid Systems Repair, Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Installation, Maths, English, and Science. As well as several courses to support the growing construction industry: Electrical Installation, Electrical Regulations 18th Edition, Electrical Installation, Testing, Certification and Reporting, Air Source Heat Pump Installation, Pasma Training & Card and Unvented Hot Water.

If you’re a practising or aspiring middle manager wanting to formalise your skills and knowledge, Dudley College also has a huge range of free courses, endorsed by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), to support your career development, including: Developing, Managing & Leading Individuals & Teams, Managing Change, Managing Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Managing Finance, Project Management, Principles of Leadership and Management and Managing Data.

To find out more and apply online, visit: dudleycol.ac.uk/adult-learners/free-courses

You can also come along to enrol at the Broadway Campus (DY1 4AS) on Thursday, January 5 2.00pm – 7.00pm, Saturday, January 14 from 10am to 2pm, Wednesday, January 18 from 2pm to 7pm and Saturday, January 21 from 10am to 2pm.

Unemployed? A Sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAPs) is an opportunity to learn new skills and get experience of working in a particular industry, for example, teaching, construction, security, care, retail or business admin. The programmes last up to six weeks and are designed to help you improve your job prospects while helping employers fill jobs, as each SWAP is linked to genuine job vacancies. While you’re not guaranteed to get a job from completing a SWAP, it does help you to improve your chances of gaining employment in that sector.