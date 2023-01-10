Staffordshire-based education chief is honoured for outstanding service to sector

Richard Gill

The respected education leader, who is also Chair of the Teaching School Hubs Council, received his honorary doctorate during a graduation ceremony for education and social work students at Birmingham’s Symphony Hall on 5 January 2023.

Richard said: “It is my honour and privilege to work alongside, and to be involved with the training of, so many exceptional young people who are dedicated to helping others.

“A fulfilled life always involves putting more back into society than you take out, and I would encourage these graduates to do what they love, and to continue to make a profound difference to the lives of those around them.”

Richard began his career as a teacher in Staffordshire and was appointed as headteacher at the Arthur Terry School in 2010, which under his leadership became one of the first 100 teaching schools to provide initial teacher training.

The ATLP is a multi-academy trust of 14 primary schools, six secondary schools and one Teaching School Hub, serving more than 10,500 students and 1,400 staff and governors.

Over the last 30 years, he has played an important role in school-to-school support across the West Midlands. Richard is a valued member of several education advisory groups and bodies. In 2014 he was appointed as National Leader of Education by the Secretary of State for Education, where he uses his expertise to engage with Ministers and senior officials to help shape the national education agenda.

The education leader, who promotes working with national stakeholders to create a greater alliance and mutual support in the school system, nationally and locally, added: “I am delighted to have been awarded this honorary degree. It is especially rewarding to be recognised in this region, among the communities ATLP serves.”

Richard’s career has focused on improving the educational opportunities of children and young people in the Birmingham and Midlands region; a mission that aligns with Birmingham City University’s mission to transform the lives of its students and wider society.

In his message to education and social work graduands, he said: “I am truly humbled to share the stage with such talented and dedicated professionals, who care intensely about their chosen vocations. I wish them well in their future careers.”