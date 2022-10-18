Wolverhampton academy selects location for 2025 school rebuild

St. Peter's Collegiate Academy plans

It was announced in late 2020 that St Peter’s Collegiate Academy on Compton Road West was to be one of the first schools in the country to be part of the new DfE school rebuilding programme.

The academy and Three Spires Trust have since worked with contractors to undertake several feasibility studies on the site to determine the location of the new school building.

Kier Construction has been appointed by the DfE as the main contractor for the new building, which will replace four of the current seven buildings on the school's site and will be located on the site of 'A block'.

Daniel Sherriff, vice principal, said: "The appointment of Kier Construction is an important milestone for the project and we are delighted with the progress made so far in our journey to a new academy building.

"Although St Peter’s is much more than the buildings, it is undoubted that moving into a new building in 2025 will transform the education we offer to our students currently and in the future.

"State-of-the-art learning environments will be central to our core business of empowering students to become curious, independent and proactive members of society through a broad and rich curriculum, delivered both in and outside of the classroom."

Contractors are expected to commence on site Summer 2023, with subjects currently taught in A block moving into temporary accommodation in Autumn 2023.

David Yorke, regional director, Kier Construction Eastern and Midlands, said: "We’re delighted to be appointed by the DfE to support St Peter’s Academy and Three Spires Trust to develop the design, and ultimately deliver this important new school building.

"As experts in delivering education projects in live school environments, we understand the needs of the school to continue to support their student's education.