School term and holiday dates for Wolverhampton, Walsall, Dudley Sandwell and Staffordshire

Children return to the classroom next week

Although pupils are only just returning, thoughts can quickly turn to when the next break from school is due.

We've compiled the dates that children - and teachers - at schools run by Dudley, Sandwell, Staffordshire, Walsall and Wolverhampton Councils are due to be in over the next year, the dates of half-term and end-of-term holidays and known inset days when teachers are due in but pupils are not.

Dudley school term dates

Autumn term: Monday, September 5 - Friday, December 16

October half-term: Monday, October 24 - Friday, October 28

Christmas holidays: Monday, December 19 - Monday, January 2

Spring term: Tuesday, January 3 - Friday, March 31

February half-term: Monday, February 20 - Friday, February 24

Easter holidays: Monday, April 3 - Friday, April 14

Summer term: Monday, April 17 - Tuesday, July 25

May half-term: Monday, May 29 - Friday, June 2

Dudley Council says to check with individual schools for inset day details before making holiday arrangements.

Sandwell school term dates

Autumn term: Monday, September 5 - Friday, December 16

October half-term: Monday, October 24 - Friday, October 28

Christmas holidays: Monday, December 19 - Monday, January 2

Spring term: Tuesday, January 3 - Friday, March 31

February half-term: Monday, February 20 - Friday, February 24

Easter holidays: Monday, April 3 - Friday, April 14

Summer term: Monday, April 17 - Tuesday, July 25

May half-term: Monday, May 29 - Friday, June 2

Sandwell Council says schools will let parents and carers know about teacher training days.

Staffordshire school term dates

Autumn term: Monday, September 5 - Friday, December 16 (Monday, September 5 listed as inset day)

October half-term: Monday, October 24 - Friday, October 28

Christmas holidays: Monday, December 19 - Monday, January 2

Spring term: Tuesday, January 3 - Friday, March 31 (Tuesday, January 3 listed as PD day)

February half-term: Monday, February 20 - Friday, February 24

Easter holidays: Monday, April 3 - Friday, April 14

Summer term: Monday, April 17 - Tuesday, July 25

May half-term: Monday, May 29 - Friday, June 2

Staffordshire Council says schools have another four inset days per year and the dates for these can differ. The authority tells parents and carers to contact their child's school.

Walsall school term dates

Autumn term: Monday, September 5 - Friday, December 16

October half-term: Monday, October 24 - Friday, October 28

Christmas holidays: Monday, December 19 - Monday, January 2

Spring term: Tuesday, January 3 - Friday, March 31

February half-term: Monday, February 20 - Friday, February 24

Easter holidays: Monday, April 3 - Friday, April 14

Summer term: Monday, April 17 - Tuesday, July 25

May half-term: Monday, May 29 - Friday, June 2

Sandwell Council says schools will let parents and carers know about teacher training days.

Wolverhampton school term dates

Autumn term: Monday, September 5 - Friday, December 16

October half-term: Monday, October 24 - Friday, October 28

Christmas holidays: Monday, December 19 - Monday, January 2

Spring term: Tuesday, January 3 - Friday, March 31

February half-term: Monday, February 20 - Friday, February 24

Easter holidays: Monday, April 3 - Friday, April 14

Summer term: Monday, April 17 - Tuesday, July 25

May half-term: Monday, May 29 - Friday, June 2

Wolverhampton Council says dates for individual schools may vary due to teacher training days and other school-specific considerations.

Holidays during term time

The Department for Education says parents or carers must get permission from the headteacher of their child's school if they want to take their child out of class during term time, and this can only happen if an application is submitted in advance or there are exceptional circumstances.

It’s up to the headteacher how many days a child can be away from school if leave is granted, and parents can be fined for taking their child on holiday during term time without permission.