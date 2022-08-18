A-Levels results day: Post-1992 institutions set to play pivotal role in clearing

Birmingham City University. Photo: Google

As widespread reports fuel fears that students are set to miss out on higher education places this summer, post-1992 institutions such as Birmingham City University are set to play a pivotal role in meeting demand and, crucially, providing places on quality courses which match students’ aspirations.

Birmingham City University’s deputy vice-chancellor Professor Peter Francis said: “Fears over sufficient university places fail to recognise the last 30 years of higher educational transformation, which has seen universities like ours playing an important and significant role in meeting the aspirations of many thousands of young people.

“We are proud that we have worked hard to ensure we have an undergraduate portfolio that offers quality, choice and variety that meets the needs of employers, transforming the lives of our graduates – often the first in their family to go to university and from a wide range of socio-economic backgrounds. They go on to successful careers, in turn transforming the lives of others, making a real change to the world.

“As a forward-thinking university, we have invested heavily this year to deliver our biggest ever clearing operation to ensure we are ready to meet demand from the moment hotlines go live. My best wishes to all those looking to secure places at university this year.”

Birmingham City University will have over 120 operators manning its clearing hotline, supported by hundreds of academic experts in specialist areas, all of whom will be working together to ensure a smooth and simple process to guide prospective students through what can be a stressful time and to ensure they find the right course for them in line with results.

Birmingham City University’s clearing hotline opened at 8am on Thursday, August 18 and will run until 10pm and then 8am to 10pm on Friday and will remain open over the weekend. Last year saw the University make over 2,500 offers during clearing, including over 900 on A-level results day itself.

Students will once again have the opportunity to visit Birmingham City University’s campuses to see facilities and chat to staff, with drop-in open days taking place on Friday, Saturday and Monday, August 22.