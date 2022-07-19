Youngsters enjoy puppet show and disco as they say farewell to nursery

Children at Little Trinity Nursery meeting puppet show entertainer Dippy and ‘Dave the Dog’

Children at Little Trinity Nursery were entertained with a puppet show and danced the afternoon away at a disco with friends and family.

Nursery manager Gaynor Carter said it was "a very busy and fun afternoon for the children and their families who stayed to enjoy the celebrations".

“They will all be missed, with many of the children having been at Little Trinity since they were just two-years old. Celebrating their time here is an important milestone for them, their parents and for our staff, as understandably we now know them rather well,” she added.

Based within the grounds of Holy Trinity School and Sixth Form Centre, on the Birmingham Road, the children were entertained with a puppet show and danced the afternoon away at their disco.

Youngsters also enjoyed their favourite party treats and snacks, and each child received a leaver's bag full of goodies to take home.