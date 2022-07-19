Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Youngsters enjoy puppet show and disco as they say farewell to nursery

By Lisa O'BrienKidderminsterPublished: Last Updated:

Children at a nursery in Kidderminster had fun at a special ‘Red Ladybirds Leavers Party’ as the summer break approaches and they prepare for ‘big school’.

Children at Little Trinity Nursery meeting puppet show entertainer Dippy and ‘Dave the Dog’
Children at Little Trinity Nursery meeting puppet show entertainer Dippy and ‘Dave the Dog’

Children at Little Trinity Nursery were entertained with a puppet show and danced the afternoon away at a disco with friends and family.

Nursery manager Gaynor Carter said it was "a very busy and fun afternoon for the children and their families who stayed to enjoy the celebrations".

“They will all be missed, with many of the children having been at Little Trinity since they were just two-years old. Celebrating their time here is an important milestone for them, their parents and for our staff, as understandably we now know them rather well,” she added.

Based within the grounds of Holy Trinity School and Sixth Form Centre, on the Birmingham Road, the children were entertained with a puppet show and danced the afternoon away at their disco.

Youngsters also enjoyed their favourite party treats and snacks, and each child received a leaver's bag full of goodies to take home.

Gaynor added: “We like to have a celebration party for the children leaving us as it’s a chance to celebrate, and say goodbye, as they move on to big school in September.”

Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
School events
Education
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News