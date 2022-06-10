Wyre Forest headteacher gets accolade for character based education

Adrian McLean receives his award from Baroness Nicky Morgan

Severn Academies Educational Trust (SAET) director of safeguarding and inclusion Adrian McLean has been made an Ambassador of Character for the Jubilee Centre for Character and Virtues, in a ceremony at the House of Lords.

The event was hosted by former education secretary Baroness Nicky Morgan and Lord James O’Shaughnessy, a senior research fellow at the Jubilee Centre, which is based at the University of Birmingham.

Mr McLean said: “There was particular acknowledgement of the research I undertook in supporting collaborative practice between our eight trust schools and parents.

“It was an honour to receive the award from Baroness Morgan and Lord O’Shaughnessy who are both huge advocates of character education becoming a feature of our education system.”

Chris King, trust chief executive, added: “The was very well-deserved recognition of Adrian’s pioneering work which is now being put to use to develop our SAET Pledge to students and parents at our schools and to better inform parents of the work we are doing to develop character with their children.”

The SAET family of schools includes Baxter College, The Stourport High School and Vlth Form College, Wilden All Saints CE Primary, St Bartholomew’s CE Primary, Hartlebury CE Primary, Stourport Primary Academy, Wolverley Sebright Primary Academy and associate member Far Forest Lea Memorial CE Primary School