Call for pedestrian crossing on busy route outside school

Woodsetton School

Parents of youngsters at Woodsetton School say their children are in danger due to traffic on Tipton Road.

They say the route badly needs a crossing and have questioned why there are no patrols in place at the start and end of the school day.

Now councillors have written to Dudley Council's highways team calling for the installation of a pedestrian crossing as part of an "urgent review" of road safety in the area.

Upper Gornal and Woodsetton councillor Adam Aston, said: "Tipton Road is an incredibly busy main road and the lack of a pedestrian crossing or school crossing patrol at the beginning and end of the school day is a real concern.

"We have written to the council’s highway’s team and asked for an urgent review of the safety of this road and the installation of a pedestrian crossing."

Woodsetton School provides educational provision to primary age children with moderate to complex learning difficulties, speech, language and communication difficulties.

In recent years council highway chiefs have visited the site following concerns over a lack of parking controls.