Alex Yip

Former national schools commissioner, Sir David Carter is joining the members of ATLP, while Birmingham City councillor Alex Yip (Sutton Wylde Green) is an ATLP board trustee.

ATLP CEO Richard Gill CBE said: “We’re pleased and privileged to welcome David and Alex to our family of schools.

"Both are highly regarded in their professions, and both are committed to improving education and opportunities for the children and communities we serve. They join us during an exciting time of growth and development as we realise our ‘One Trust’ vision to help all schools excel.

“I would also like to thank the brilliant Mick Waters, who leaves ATLP after five years of loyal service, as a member.”

Sir David was the national schools commissioner from 2016 to 2018, with a focus on building capacity and school improvement across multi-academy trusts. Before his appointment, he was the first regional schools commissioner for the South West.

He is a music graduate of the University of London and has taught music in comprehensive schools across the country since he started teaching in September 1983. In 1997, he became headteacher of Cirencester Deer Park School in Gloucestershire.

He was principal of John Cabot City Technology College in Bristol in 2004, before becoming CEO of the Cabot Learning Federation from 2007 to 2014. And he led the growth of the federation to include 12 schools and successfully applied to become one of the first teaching schools in the country. He was one of the first national leaders of education (NLEs) and received a knighthood for services to education in the Queen’s birthday honours in 2013.

Sir David, who joins the ATLP as a member, said: “I’m delighted to be joining the ATLP. This growing partnership is committed to raising standards, by leading on the school improvement agenda. I’ve known Richard for a number of years, and I look forward to working alongside such a dedicated and inspirational leader, along with other professionals, who are committed to improving the outcomes and experiences of all children.”

Councillor Yip has been a Birmingham magistrate since 2009, a school governor since 2007 and a trustee of the City of Birmingham Orchestra (CBSO) since 2018.

After graduating from Leicester University with a master’s in international Relations in 2004, he taught English in Shanghai for a year after volunteering in Ghana and Zambia. He has since returned many times spending considerable time volunteering across Africa through the Conservatives Friends of International Development (CFID) programmes, teaching budding entrepreneurs business skills in Rwanda and Tanzania in 2017 and 2018.

Currently Shadow Cabinet Member for Vulnerable Children and Families, he focuses on SEND matters for the city. He was also a parliamentary candidate standing in Edgbaston during the 2019 general elections.

He was a board director of the Conservative Christian Fellowship (CCF). He is a passionate supporter of raising mental health awareness, regularly fundraising for MIND mental health previously. As a property developer, Alex previously ran a chain of Chinese takeaways.