Year 7 Perryfields Academy students Kiana Douglas-Hare, Kiernan Blick, Amisha Banghra, Isabelle Tipping and Tyrses Hadley show off the school’s uniform and PE kit.

Perryfields Academy in Oldbury has announced that new students who enrol into Year 7 for the start of the next academic year will each receive not only a complete free uniform but also a PE kit.

Head of School Clare Harris said: “Perryfields is a school that is at the heart of the community it serves, and we want to support local families as best as we can.

“We know that when children transition from their primary school to secondary, the cost of a uniform can be quite significant, particularly at the moment, which is why we have taken the unusual decision to provide free school uniforms for every pupil who joins us in Year 7 from this September.

“Financially, due to the current climate, many people are struggling. Household bills have gone up, fuel costs are rising and we are acknowledging how best to support families in our community.

“Beyond that, it will also help us to ensure that standards are maintained in school, by ensuring all pupils can have the correct, good quality school uniform as they start their first year with us at Perryfields.”

Footwear such as shoes and trainers are not included in the offer from the school, which is part of the Broadleaf Partnership Trust.

Sarah Thompson, Assistant Headteacher who oversees the transition of new students into the school, added: “Year Six children who have accepted their place here in September will be getting their uniform and PE kit free, and there are still a few places available for any parents who are interested.”

Perryfields works proactively with more than 50 primaries across the area to help local youngsters transition to secondary school, including organising a ‘flight day’ in June, where Year Five pupils can spread their wings and spend a day taking part in fun activities at the Oldacre Road site.

The school draws students from Sandwell, Dudley and Birmingham local authorities.