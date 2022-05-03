Cash For Schools winners look forward to spending surprise windfall

£1,000 – St Michael’s, Pelsall £5,000 – Broadmeadow headteacher Lisa Walker receives the cheque £3,000 – Green Park School, Bilston, will be buying specialist equipment £2,000 – Celebrations at Longford Primary Academy School in Cannock, of Sponsor: Amy Morgan from Dudley Building Society, with Headteacher: Louise Lawrence with Pupils L-R: Nancy Schaefer 5, Isla Turner 4, Freya Wedge 5, Emily Grant 4, Evelyn Wheeler 5 and Jack Ward 5.. £1,000 – Poppyfield Primary Academy, Cannock Academy. Sponsor: Amy Morgan from Dudley Building Society is pictured with Headteacher: Rebecca Scordis and pupils: Ellie Hutton 7, Ethan Tabberer 7, Oaklen Hickson 6 and Isla Bourne 6..

A total of 53 schools took part, all challenging parents and community members alike to get collecting in hopes of winning a share of the £12,000 prize fund.

More than 23,000 tokens were collected by the schools, with the winners chosen based on how many tokens they collected per pupil, giving smaller schools the same chance as larger ones.

John Kendrick of headline sponsor Western Power Distribution and Dudley Building Society’s Amy Morgan were both on hand to give out the cheques.

In first place came Broadmeadow Special School, in Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton, with £5,000.

Dawn Beamer, assistant headteacher, did not think the school would win due to its size, currently having 75 pupils registered.

She said: “We are absolutely delighted and would like to thank friends and families who have helped us. We are so grateful for their efforts and support.”

The school will use the money to update its sensory room with new equipment, which students get a lot of use from but is becoming outdated. Ms Beamer added: “It is a room we use a lot with the children in terms of developing communication skills. Lots of children here have additional sensory needs so it is a well-used resource.

"We have some amazing families and staff, we have an active Friends of Broadmeadow group who always help us with fundraising events. We just are delighted, I didn’t think we would win.”

The competition was open to all infant, junior and primary schools with Reception to Year 6 pupils within the Express & Star circulation area.

Green Park School, a special needs school also based in Wolverhampton, came in second place with £3,000. Rachel Cartwright, school business manager, said: “We were thrilled to find out we were one of the winners. We are so grateful for the community and parents continued support.

"It is really difficult times at the moment, but we received great support in collecting the tokens.The money will go towards equipment for our children, we are a special needs school so our equipment is expensive. We get great support in any fundraising efforts we do, they always pull together.”

In third place was Longford Primary Academy, based in Cannock, which has received £2,000.

Michelle Davis, admin and finance officer, said: “We are overwhelmed and really appreciative for it. It really couldn’t have come at a better time for us, our families worked very hard to help us.

"Getting children back into the routine of school after Covid-19 is of vital importance.

"We are putting the money towards outdoor learning equipment. We want to have the kind of gym equipment you find at parks. The benefit of this wouldn’t just be physical, it will help them socially and mentally, things they have missed out on over the couple of years.

"I would like to say a massive thank you to the community support as we wouldn’t have won without it. “

Both winning £1,000 each are Poppyfield Primary Academy in Cannock and St Michael’s CE Primary School in Walsall.

Rebecca Scordis, headteacher at Poppyfield, said: “It was fantastic news, what was lovely for us is we are a small school so were growing one year at a time. Usually in competitions we would not have a chance, but because it was based on amount per pupil we felt we could be a part of the competition.

“We are looking at creating a library and workspace for our Key Stage Two children. The money we receive will go towards that, to give the older children a space for individual work to develop skills. We want to say a big thank you to everybody who helped us to collect and get us this money which will have a massive impact here.”

Roslynne Hutchinson, headteacher at St Michael’s CE Primary School, added: “Our school has a fantastic and supportive community. They have been very supportive with this, they want the best for their children. They wouldn’t have supported us if they didn’t think we were doing the best for their kids.