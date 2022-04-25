Walsall pupils find out about life on farm

The pupils at the farm

McDonald’s opened the gates to its flagship organic dairy farm in Sherborne, Dorset, to 11 youngsters from St Thomas More School.

The pilot 'Reframing Nature' programme ran over three days.

It was hosted by Kingston Maurward College and local McDonald’s franchisee Chris Truscott.

The pupils took part in a variety of practical activities at the college, providing them with the chance to learn more about animal welfare and wildlife conservation. The visit ended with careers and employability advice from industry experts.

The group also heard from the McDonald’s supply chain team and one of the brand’s long-term dairy suppliers to understand more about working in the food and farming industry.

They completed the farm-to-front-counter experience with a behind the scenes tour of the Dorchester McDonald’s restaurant.

McDonald’s and the college are piloting this programme to help inspire young people from urban backgrounds, who may not traditionally consider a career in food and farming, to think about a role in the industry. The initiative is part of McDonald’s commitment to kickstart more than 100 careers in the industry for young people from diverse backgrounds, as announced in its Plan for Change last year, as the brand works to increase diversity in the agricultural industry.

Mr Truscott said: “The food and farming sectors are a huge part of community life in my home of Dorset. Therefore it was important to me to spearhead this initiative with McDonald’s to show young people from other parts of the country what careers in this sector, and across the McDonald’s supply chain, can look like. The more young people we can engage in these careers, whatever their background, the stronger our industry will be in future – from farm to front counter.”

Frances Jenkins, careers and industry lead at Kingston Maurward College said: “Encouraging young, diverse talent to consider land-based careers is so important for the future of this industry, which is why we’re proud to be involved in this Reframing Nature pilot programme.

"To be able to provide students from urban backgrounds with an experience of the sector, and to shine a light on the sorts of careers available within it, is just brilliant and we hope initiatives like this inspire more people to consider a role within land-based industries in the future.”