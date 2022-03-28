Notification Settings

School staff and pupils take on sponsored run to raise money for community defibrillator

By Lisa O'Brien

Pupils and staff at a school in Wolverhampton took part in a sponsored run to raise money for a community defibrillator.

Pupils at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Primary Academy in Wolverhampton
The group at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Primary Academy & Nursery took part in the event, clocking up laps at Aldersley Stadium.

The school has a GoFundMe account to raise money for the Oliver King Foundation so that it will provide an AED device, a community access box and training to use the lifesaving equipment.

More than a dozen staff also ran the Wolverhampton 10k on Sunday to add to the campaign.

Jenny Byrne, principal of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Primary Academy & Nursery, said: "Our youngest pupils have a specially marked out track in school and have enjoyed being part of team SSPP, contributing to the whole school fundraising project.

"Staff and pupils have been campaigning and raising awareness about the need for defibrillators in all city schools since Christian Eriksen collapsed at the Euro's last summer.

"Year six pupils asked the school to work towards getting our own device so that we could respond in a medical emergency.

"The fastest sprinters in year six found that the nearest device was 18 minutes away.

"Pupils and families are backing the campaign by raising money, not only for a defibrillator for our site, but for other settings too."

The school's fundraising page can be found at gofund.me/faf01bbb

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

