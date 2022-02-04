Tettenhall Regis councillors help special school's outdoor learning project

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 03/02/22.Celebrating the new cabin for forest learning at Tettenhall Wood Special School, Wolverhampton..Pictured are Executive head teacher Sarah Whittington, Forest Schools lead Charlotte Holmes, and councillors Jonathan Yardley, Sohail Khan and Udei Singh..

The Regis Road school was given more than £5,000 towards its Forest Schools project which helps children learn about nature and the importance of the environment.

Tettenhall Regis councillors Jonathan Yardley, Sohail Khan and Udei Singh visited the school to see how the cash they allocated from the ward fund was being used.

Tettenhall Regis Councillor Sohail Khan told the Express & Star: "I was so pleased to visit the school and see the children enjoying their new learning pod.

"We wanted to allocate money to a project which would really make a difference so when the teachers at Tettenhall Special School asked for help to pay for a new learning pod it was the perfect match."

Tettenhall Regis ward fund had £5,500 left and the councillors agreed to donate it to the special school for the pod.

Councillor Khan added: "This school is a really important part of our community, the work they do with children here is so inspiring.

"What is wonderful about the new learning pod is the children will be able to venture out of the classroom and learn in the outdoors which is a great experience."