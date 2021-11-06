New academy officially opens in Walsall

Eddie Hughes MP visits the new Rivers Primary Academy, Walsall, to mark the official opening. He is pictured with headteacher Lucy Wright, deputy CEO Dawn Hayward, and pupils Aqram Lusman and Elena Trezis, both aged 10

Rivers Primary Academy in Blakenall was opened on Friday by MP for Walsall North Eddie Hughes, who was a guest at the event.

The day involved a ceremony marking the opening, followed by a tour of the school led by the head boy and girl, as well as music and poetry performances from students.

Home to 400 children aged three to 11, the new school provides a state of the art environment that will enable students to gain the skills and experiences needed for their future.

The new build was made possible through the Department for Education Priority Schools Building Programme and investment from Windsor Academy Trust.

Dawn Haywood, deputy CEO and education director at Windsor Academy Trust, said, "The new school building provides an inspirational learning environment that helps children achieve their academic and personal potential.

"Rivers Primary Academy forms an important part of the local community and it has been brilliant to see how the new school has been received by children, parents and the community, and the impact it is already having on teaching, learning and enrichment."

Conservative MP Mr Hughes added: "It was fantastic to be able to open the new school building and see first-hand how the facilities have created a learning environment that has had such a positive impact on the pupils, staff, and the wider community."

The new school provides a modern, bright environment and significantly enhanced facilities, including the latest digital technology, a large outdoor space for sport and a music studio.

Lucy Wright, headteacher at Rivers Primary Academy, said, "The facilities are incredible and the response from children, parents, and staff has been fantastic. Everyone loves the new environment and has settled in brilliantly.

“Windsor Academy Trust’s vision and support has been critical to the project’s success and I look forward to seeing our children continuing to progress and thrive in our new school."