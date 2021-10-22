Hippodrome is next piece in education puzzle, say bosses

By Megan Archer-FoxDudleyEducationPublished:

Leaders have heralded the opening of a new £32.5 million technology centre in the Black Country – and they say Dudley Hippodrome is the next missing piece to the puzzle.

Dudley Hippodrome is seen as a key part of the plans
Dudley Hippodrome is seen as a key part of the plans

The Black Country & Marches Institute of Technology (BCM IoT), run by Dudley College, officially launched on Thursday at its home on Zoological Drive.

It is one of the first higher education institutes of its type in the country – working hand-in-hand with local employers and universities to offer apprenticeships and courses to local young people.

The building opened to students last month – with more than 2,000 learners set to be taught there by 2025.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street attended the launch, and said: "I would describe this as an absolute bullseye for the Black Country. It will bring high-level technical training within reach to young people in the area, giving them skills they need for a job for life in growing sectors."

There are plans in motion to transform the crumbling Dudley Hippodrome building on Castle Hill into a £25 million university park – to further boost the borough's high education offering.

But dozens of objections have been submitted to Dudley Council, fighting to keep the historic building as an entertainment venue.

CEO of the BCM IoT Neil Thomas said: "We've got to see what happens with the Hippodrome otherwise there's two thirds of a brilliant, higher education site with the Metro going through it and then effectively an abandoned building so it just seems right to use that space.

"I know there's a lot of passion around the Hippodrome but it would be, in my opinion, the missing piece - finishing off a really impactful side to Dudley."

Education
News
Politics
Dudley
Local Hubs
Megan Archer-Fox

By Megan Archer-Fox

Chief Reporter@MeganA_Star

Chief Reporter with the Express & Star. Give me a call on 01902 319363 or email megan.archer-fox@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News