Hippodrome is next piece in education puzzle, say bosses

Dudley Hippodrome is seen as a key part of the plans

The Black Country & Marches Institute of Technology (BCM IoT), run by Dudley College, officially launched on Thursday at its home on Zoological Drive.

It is one of the first higher education institutes of its type in the country – working hand-in-hand with local employers and universities to offer apprenticeships and courses to local young people.

The building opened to students last month – with more than 2,000 learners set to be taught there by 2025.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street attended the launch, and said: "I would describe this as an absolute bullseye for the Black Country. It will bring high-level technical training within reach to young people in the area, giving them skills they need for a job for life in growing sectors."

There are plans in motion to transform the crumbling Dudley Hippodrome building on Castle Hill into a £25 million university park – to further boost the borough's high education offering.

But dozens of objections have been submitted to Dudley Council, fighting to keep the historic building as an entertainment venue.

CEO of the BCM IoT Neil Thomas said: "We've got to see what happens with the Hippodrome otherwise there's two thirds of a brilliant, higher education site with the Metro going through it and then effectively an abandoned building so it just seems right to use that space.