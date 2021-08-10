Joy across the Black Country and Staffordshire as A-level results are revealed

Students from Kinver High School

After an unprecedented two years of lockdowns, virtual lessons and homeschooling, pupils are celebrating their results which could see them move onto university, or secure jobs and apprenticeships.

Wombourne High School achieved a 100 per cent pass rate and 54 per cent A* to A. Josh Morris achieved A* in all three of his subjects – business, computer science and maths.

Other students who did well included Will Townsend, who got an A* in maths and A’s in chemistry and physics. The 18-year-old from Wombourne who will now study theoretical physics at Aberystwyth University, said: “It’s not what I expected if I’m honest as I’ve done better than I expected and it’s completely blown my mind that all the hard work has helped me achieve this.

“It’s been a difficult year and I found it really difficult at times, particularly during lockdown, but we got through it and it was all worth it.”

Meanwhile Phoebe Wilkinson said she was going to do an integrated masters in psychology at York University.

The 18-year-old from Wombourne got two A’s in maths and business studies and two A*’s in psychology and an extended project. She said: “I’m happy, but also a bit stunned as it’s been such a difficult year with the pandemic and all we’ve had to go through. I just worked my way through it and worked hard, so I’m delighted to get the grades I got.”

Stafford Grammar School students celebrate their results

Dr Gemma Smith, headteacher at Wombourne High School, said the results showed the hard work and dedication of the students. She said: “The students have done fantastically well and these are some of the best results we’ve had. We’ve had a fantastic cohort of students who have achieved some really high grades and who have shown real resilience during such a difficult time, so we are really proud of their achievements.”

At Dudley College, the mood was just as positive as students and staff celebrated successful results. The college had a 100 percent pass rate and an 89.4 percent A-C pass rate, and chief executive Neil Thomas offered his praise for the success of the students. He said: “It’s nice to see the hard work they’ve done recognised after what has been an exceptional couple of years and they have done some fantastic work, which has been reflected in the results.”

Kinver High School is celebrating a 100 per cent success rate with A-levels this year including 59 per cent of students attaining A* to A grades. Meanwhile Kidderminster’s Holy Trinity School and Sixth Form Centre headteacher Pamela Leek-Wright has praised the students and their “fortitude” for receiving they results they deserved.

Students at Cardinal Griffin Catholic College, in Cannock, saw more than 62 per cent of the grades at A* to B equivalent and 36 per cent of the grades at A* to A equivalent. Overall 82 per cent of the students achieved grades A* to C equivalent.

A number of students from the Hart School, in Rugeley, will be off to study at Oxford University in September. Head of sixth form Ben Brennan said: “We’re incredibly proud of these results which are testament to the hard work and determination of both staff and students in what’s been a challenging year for all.”

Pool Hayes Academy in Willenhall saw 85.2 per cent of students achieve A* to C grades. Stand-out students included Owen Roberts who achieved three A* in chemistry, maths and physics – and will go on to study mathematics and physics at the University of Warwick.

Pedmore High School saw a 90 per cent A to C pass rate and a 100 per cent A to E pass rate, while Chase Grammar School saw 73 per cent of grades at A* or A this year - with 58 per cent of students achieving three A*s or three As.

At the Royal School in Wolverhampton, nearly half of all A-level grades are at the highest level. Eighty-five per cent of students in Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) attained A* to A, while 76 per cent in computer science attained A* to A and 50 per cent at A* to A in geography. Mark Heywood, principal, said: “We are so proud of the outstanding successes of our year 13 pupils who have shown resilience, diligence and academic flair in achieving such an excellent set of A-level results.”

Star Cheslyn Hay Academy student Halle-Mae Johnson will be reading mathematics at Durham University, having achieved 4A* in maths, further maths, physics and computer science.

Lauren Woodall from Halesowen College

Pupils from Kidderminster's Holy Trinity School

Among top performers at Kidderminster’s Baxter College were Tara Field who, with physics A* and A grades in maths and biology, will read architectural engineering at Cardiff University and Jake Whitaker with A grades in religious studies, chemistry and biology, plus a B for his extended project qualification, will read biomedical sciences at the University of Bath.

Wolverhampton College students achieved a 97 per cent pass rate. Sally Slater, curriculum manager for A-levels and science said “I’m thrilled that despite another year of disruption to studies due to lockdown, our students have gained the results that they deserve.”

At St Dominic’s Grammar School, in Brewood, there was a 100 per cent pass rate – with 44 per cent graded A* to A. Head girl Georgina Fowkes achieved three As and will now go on to study law at York University. Headteacher Peter McNabb said: “These are truly amazing results and a great tribute to the hard work of all our students, the support of their parents, outstanding teaching and the individual attention made possible by our small class sizes.”

This year 82 per cent of all grades at Great Wyrley Academy were at A* to C – and St Edmund’s Catholic Academy in Wolverhampton saw many more students achieving A*, A and B grades than ever before.

Meanwhile Tettenhall College saw a 100 per cent pass rate, with 85 per cent achieving A* to B grades. Head prefect David Marr-Nayor secured one A* and two As which will take him to the University of Exeter for a combined honours degree, while fellow head prefect Jimmy Hague will study economics at the University of Loughborough having earned two As and a B in economics, history and physical education.

A total of 98 per cent of students at the Stourport High School and VIth Form College have achieved the grades needed to secure places at the universities of their choice.

Halesowen College students are celebrating their A-level and vocational results. Lauren Woodall achieved one A* and 2 As. She said: “I am absolutely elated with my A-level results, and I can’t thank the staff at Halesowen College enough for all the support I’ve received over the past two years. I’m excited for my future studies at the University of Exeter.”

Students at Stafford Grammar School are celebrating A-level success at the end of a two-year period of study rocked by the pandemic. It was good news for Stafford Grammar student Lucia Phillips, who gained two A*s and one A, and is bound for King’s College London to study neuroscience.