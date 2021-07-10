Rupinder Sandhu 29, from Tipton, who has won awards

Rupinder Sandhu, aged 29, hails from Tipton and as well as a lecturer is also course leader at Sandwell College in West Bromwich.

She has gained the bronze award in the category of BTEC Tutor of the Year.

Rupinder has also been awarded a Pearson national certificate of excellence for 2021, a lockdown hero award for learner and community support.

She has gained the awards for advocating and promoting wellbeing and positive mental health through Wellbeing Wednesday activities which helped students during the lockdown period.

Rupinder Sandhu at Sandwell College

Rupinder recorded art video tutorials and wellbeing activities to help support students and the community.

She also set up a number of workshops with outside clients and organisations to help motivate and inspire students.

Students worked with Claire Leggett, a Birmingham-based artist, producing architectural drawings in Wednesbury as part of a community heritage project.

Some students have also had the opportunity to take part in the prestigious British Art show 9, and began working with artist Sophie Huckfield in workshops at the college.

Rupinder, who is a governor of Brickhouse Primary School in Dudley, also persuaded the college students to produce hand-painted and creative Christmas baubles which were given to Sandwell Hospital NHS staff as a small token of gratitude during the pandemic.

She said: I am absolutely over the moon and it has been so nice to be given these awards.

"I usually have 60 to 80 students over the year and I have always been interested in art and design and now want to pass this enthusiasm on to my students.

"Many of my students are from a background where their family have not gone to university and they are the first generation aspiring to do so.