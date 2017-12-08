Number of NEETS down in city

The figures, released by the Department of Education, show a 3.1 per cent reduction in the number of Neets in the city.

In 2015/16 the level of NEETS was at 8.4 per cent. Now, it has been revealed, that in 2016/17 only 5.3 per cent of young people were not in education, employment or training.

The current national Neet figure stands at six per cent, while in the West Midlands it is 7.3 per cent.

The improvement has been driven, the council say, by its Connexions Wolverhampton service which provides information, advice, guidance and practical support to help young people get ready for adult and working life.

It has achieved the drop in numbers through proactive efforts to engage young people like door knocking, early identification and intervention, and enhanced partnership working.

City of Wolverhampton council cabinet member for city economy, Councillor John Reynolds, said: “These figures are hugely encouraging and reflect the improvement in schools, and the work of Connexions Wolverhampton, the college and local training providers.

“Young people who disengage from learning and training will struggle to access employment in the future so it is vital we give them as many opportunities as possible

“More than £3.7 billion of investment in the city is either on site or in the pipeline and we will continue to work closely with city partners to provide recruitment and training opportunities through events such as our successful jobs fairs and the Wolves at Work programme.

“The Connexions service has used these events and programmes to provide greater training and employment opportunities for young people.”

Connexions Wolverhampton was awarded the Matrix quality standard at the end of last year, which is a kite mark for organisations that provide Information, Advice and Guidance (IAG) either as a core component of their service offer or as part of their wider provision.

Wolverhampton Connexions Centre, based on Salop Street, is open every weekday between 1.30pm and 4.30pm, except Wednesdays. For further information, call 01902 773040.