Staffordshire man found guilty of 29 sexual offences

Brian Lines was found guilty by a jury on Friday following a trial at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court.

The 84-year-old from Leek was found guilty of three counts of the rape of a female under 16, three counts of the rape of a female over 16 years or over, attempted rape of a female under 16, 16 counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16 years, four counts of sexual assault, assault of a girl under 13 by touching and sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15.

The offences took place in Staffordshire between 1970 and 2009, were reported in August 2021 and Lines was arrested shortly afterwards.

Brian Lines was found guilty of nearly 30 sexual offences. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Following an investigation by the Staffordshire Police Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team, he was charged in January 2023.

DC Annie Blairs, of Staffordshire Police's rape and serious sexual offences team, said: “The victims have shown tremendous courage by reporting these offences which have had a significant impact on their lives.

“They have also shown great strength throughout the trial giving evidence.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of such crimes to come forward and report this to us.

"We will listen to you, and you and your families will be supported by specially-trained detectives and support workers.

“If you are or have been a victim or you are worried about something, and you don’t feel ready to talk to the police, please speak to someone you trust.”