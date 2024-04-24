Walsall man, 47, wanted on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are asking for help in locating Paul Wright, 47, from Walsall.

Wright is wanted on suspicion of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, with officers asking anyone who has seen him to call 999.

On X, West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Paul Wright?

"The 47-year-old from Walsall is wanted on suspicion of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour. If you know where he is or have information that can help us locate him please call 999 and quote 20/230456/2."