Two more teenagers charged with murder of man in Birmingham

West Midlands Police rushed to the scene of Perry Hall Park, in Birmingham, at around 11am, on March 16, after a member of the public discovered the body of 38-year-old Michael Junior Obasi.

The father-of-one's death was initially treated as non-suspicious, however, a post-mortem discovered that Michael had been the victim of a brutal assault prior to his death.

Now, West Midlands Police have confirmed that two more teenagers, two boys aged 14 and 16, have also been arrested and charged with his murder, joining four others who had already been arrested earlier this month.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, leading the investigation, said: "We've been supporting Michael's family since his death, and are determined to establish what happened to him and why.

"We believe Mr Obasi was the victim of a serious assault by a number of men in the part at some point between 7pm and 8pm on March 14, which is two days before his body was found.

"I really need to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the men running from the park during that time period."

On Thursday, April 18 police arrested and charged Ion Calin, aged 18 and Manuel Filipache, aged 21, from Normandy Road, Birmingham, and Ion Morar, aged 20, from Bragg Road, Birmingham and a boy aged 15 with the murder and robbery of Mr Obasi.

All apart from the 15-year-old have also been charged with the robbery of another man on January 15.

Two other men arrested as part of the investigation have been released on police bail, while a third has been released and will face no further action.

Michael's family said today: "He was a wonderful, kind and positive person who has been taken from us in cruel circumstances."

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via 101, or the live chat service on its website, quoting log 1538 of March 16.