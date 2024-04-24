Prolific shoplifter who repeatedly pilfered Willenhall and Wednesfield stores jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shopkeepers will be breathing a sigh of relief after William Coney, of Lichfield Road, Willenhall, was sentenced to 26 weeks at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court.

Coney's spate of thefts was finally brought to an end after Wolverhampton Police officers arrested him on Thursday night and then searched ground near a favourite shop of his and found a haul of stolen goods.

A Wolverhampton Police spokesman said: "The 25-year-old was arrested as officers searched the area near a store in Lichfield Road, Willenhall, where goods worth £150 had just been stolen on Thursday evening.

"William Coney appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Saturday where he admitted 27 counts of shop theft, between November last year and this April."

The spokesman added: "The offences were committed at a number of stores in Willenhall and Wednesfield and magistrates sentenced him to 26 weeks.

"We take crimes against our businesses, stores, and traders seriously and are working hard to bring those who commit them before the courts."