Three arrested and drugs, cash and phones seized in two police searches on same road an hour apart
Police arrested three men and seized drugs and cash in two separate searches on the same road in Cannock an hour apart.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers stopped a black BMW on Cannock Road at around 1pm on Monday and found snap-seal bags of cannabis, more than £650 in cash and mobile phones.
The driver of the car also provided a positive roadside test for cannabis.
A 28-year-old man, from Cannock, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs, possessing cannabis and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
An 18-year-old man, also from Cannock, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
Both men have since been released under investigation while police continue with their enquiries.
Separately, just before 2pm on Monday, officers stopped a man and a woman in a field off Cannock Road.
A snap-seal bag of cocaine, £250 in cash and a mobile phone were seized.
A 34-year-old man from Cannock was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
He has since been released under investigation.
A 39-year-old woman, from Cannock, is due to attend a voluntary interview at a later date in relation to the incident.