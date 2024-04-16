Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers stopped a black BMW on Cannock Road at around 1pm on Monday and found snap-seal bags of cannabis, more than £650 in cash and mobile phones.

The driver of the car also provided a positive roadside test for cannabis.

A 28-year-old man, from Cannock, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs, possessing cannabis and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

An 18-year-old man, also from Cannock, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Both men have since been released under investigation while police continue with their enquiries.

Separately, just before 2pm on Monday, officers stopped a man and a woman in a field off Cannock Road.

A snap-seal bag of cocaine, £250 in cash and a mobile phone were seized.

A 34-year-old man from Cannock was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He has since been released under investigation.

A 39-year-old woman, from Cannock, is due to attend a voluntary interview at a later date in relation to the incident.