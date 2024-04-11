Two boys appear in court charged with murder of Isaac Brown

A 13-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and robbery.

The 13-year-old also was also charged with a second count of possession of a bladed article in relation to a robbery.

Isaac Brown was stabbed to death in West Bromwich town centre on Sunday evening where he died in New Square around 9.30pm after sustaining stab wounds.

The two defendants had separate hearings in front of the District Judge Graham Wilkinson.