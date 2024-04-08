Teenage boy jailed for eight years after following then raping two girls

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday for the offences, which took place last November and in January this year.

The first attack occurred in the Rednal area of Birmingham on the afternoon of 28 November last year. After talking with a 16-year-old girl, the boy raped her in a lane near Great Park.

The second took place on New Year’s Day. Shortly before 8pm, the boy was travelling on a bus along the Sutton Road, between Erdington and Sutton Coldfield, When the bus made a stop on the route, he followed a 15-year-old girl who had gotten off and then raped her twice.