Walsall robbery suspect among almost 80 others in police custody blocks
A man arrested on suspicion of robbing a teenager in Walsall was among almost 80 suspects in the West Midlands Police custody blocks on Saturday morning.
The force had dozens of people in its detention block on Saturday in connection with a range of crimes, from burglary to criminal damage and assault.
Among them was a 20-year-old man who has been arrested in relation to a robbery in Walsall.
Between 4pm and 4.40pm on February 22, police say a 16-year-old boy was threatened on Littleton Street West before having his mobile phone taken.
Also in the custody blocks was a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of robbery following a report that a car had been stolen.
He was picked up by police in Witton Lane, Birmingham, early on Saturday morning.
West Midlands Police has pledged to tackle robbery, which it described as a "force priority", as part of Operation Ruby.