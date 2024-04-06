Two arrests after police recover stolen bikes following 'lengthy pursuit'
Two people have been arrested after police recovered stolen bikes in Staffordshire.
By Lisa O'Brien
Staffordshire Police roads policing unit said officers had a busy night pursuing offenders in Stafford.
Officers then recovered stolen bikes which had been abandoned in Stoke.
The unit posted on X, formerly Twitter: "A busy night recovering #Stolen bikes after being abandoned in @Policingstoke and a lengthy pursuit with @cmpg in @PoliceStafford @SStaffsPolice with two arrests made after the vehicle was stung.
"Great assistance from @staffsresponse as always."