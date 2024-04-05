Jury retires to consider verdict over Walsall park stabbing

Adam Sidat, 20, of Walsall, and Awais Butt, 19, and Fida Butt, 18, both of Rowley Regis are all on trial for wounding with inten, possessing a knife or sharp object and theft from another.

The trial has lasted two weeks and concerns an alleged incident in Palfrey Park, Dale Street Walsall on May 1 last year in which a knife attack left three people in hospital.