Jury retires to consider verdict over Walsall park stabbing
The jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court has retired to consider its verdict of three men accused over a stabbing incident in Walsall.
Plus
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
Adam Sidat, 20, of Walsall, and Awais Butt, 19, and Fida Butt, 18, both of Rowley Regis are all on trial for wounding with inten, possessing a knife or sharp object and theft from another.
The trial has lasted two weeks and concerns an alleged incident in Palfrey Park, Dale Street Walsall on May 1 last year in which a knife attack left three people in hospital.