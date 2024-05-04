Four appear in court accused of human trafficking after police raids across city

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

After an investigation and planned operation by West Midlands Police's Major Crime Unit, warrants were carried out at three addresses in Birmingham on Wednesday where two men and two women were arrested and subsequently charged.

Daoying Tang, Degang Wei, Lin Qing and Lech Kossowski, were all charged with controlling prostitution for gain, and remanded in custody.

All four appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court yesterday where they were remanded until their next court appearance.

A number of vulnerable sex workers were encountered and safeguarded during the enforcement with the assistance of the force's exploitation team and Women's Aid.

Operation Belone is a West Midlands Police proactive investigation into the sexual exploitation of females in the Birmingham area.